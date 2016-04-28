BRIEF-British Land says FY underlying profit up 7.4 pct to 390 mln stg
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
April 28 Merchants Bancshares Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.55 excluding items
* Approved a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable may 26
* Merchants bancshares, inc. Announces dividend and first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.27 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , compared to $13.25 million
* Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.27 million for three months ended march 31, compared to 2.06 million
* Announces simultaneous exchange and completion of contracts for disposal of uplands business park in Walthamstow, e17, for 50 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: