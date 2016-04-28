April 28 Omnicell Inc :

* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the first quarter 2016

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.34

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $168 million to $175 million

* Gaap revenue for q1 of 2016 was $171.0 million , up $40.7 million or 31.2% from q4 of 2015

* Non-Gaap revenue for q1 of 2016 was $173.7 million , up $43.4 million or 33.3% from q4 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S