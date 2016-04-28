BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Concert Pharmaceuticals :
* Announces Positive Data From Multiple Dose Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Ctp-656, lead candidate for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Multiple dose data continues to support once-daily dosing and differentiated metabolite profile
* Ctp-656 was well-tolerated and its safety profile was comparable to that of kalydeco
* Data to be presented at european cystic fibrosis conference in june 2016
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.