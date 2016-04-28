April 28 EPR Properties :
* EPR Properties reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $118.8 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.18
* Q1 FFO per share $1.17
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.70 to $4.80
* Says confirming its 2016 guidance for FFO as adjusted per
diluted share of a range of $4.70 to $4.80
* Says confirming its 2016 investment spending guidance of a
range of $600 million to $650 million
