Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 National Instruments Corp :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $287 million
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.24
* National instruments reports q1 2016 revenue of $287 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Sees q2 revenue $287 million to $323 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by approximately 300 basis points in q2
* Impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by about 200 basis points in each of q3 and q4
* Q2 non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.16 to $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.