April 28 National Instruments Corp :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $287 million

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.24

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Sees q2 revenue $287 million to $323 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by approximately 300 basis points in q2

* Impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by about 200 basis points in each of q3 and q4

