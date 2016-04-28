Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Flextronics International Ltd :
* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion
* Q4 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.8 billion
* Sees for q1, gaap earnings per share is to be lower than adjusted eps guidance by approximately $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.