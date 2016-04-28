Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Microsemi Corp
* Microsemi reports record second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.93
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $420 million to $440 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 sales $444.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.75
* Announces post-quarter divestiture of remote radio head business to maxlinear
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $465.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.