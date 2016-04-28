Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Stericycle Inc :
* Stericycle Inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue $874.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $870.5 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.