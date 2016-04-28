Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 YRC Worldwide Inc
* YRC worldwide reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $1.12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion
* YRC worldwide inc says at yrc freight, excluding fuel surcharge, q1 2016 revenue per shipment increased 1.8%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.37
* YRC worldwide inc says q1 2016 tonnage per day decreased 6.7% at yrc freight and 3.8% at regional segment
* YRC worldwide inc says at march 31, 2016, company had cash, cash equivalents and managed accessibility under its abl facility totaling $222.1 million
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.