Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 PCM Inc :
* PCM reports record first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Raises fy adjusted earnings per share view to $1.27 to $1.40
* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 35 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales rose 68 percent to $498 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion
* Sees q2 sales in range of $580 million to $600 million
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $607.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.