BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Corcept Therapeutics Inc :
* Promising Pre-Clinical and Phase 1 Data Support Advance of Selective Cortisol Modulator CORT125134 as Potential Treatment for Cushing's Syndrome and Solid-Tumor Cancers
* Says Has Begun Recruiting Patients For A Phase 1/2 Trial Of Compound To Treat Patients With Solid-tumor cancers
* -expects to begin recruiting patients for a phase 2 study of cort125134 to treat patients with cushing's syndrome this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.