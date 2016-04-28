April 28 Century Aluminum Co :

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales $318.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.8 million

* Shipments of primary aluminum for q1 of 2016 were 182,619 tonnes compared with 245,258 tonnes shipped in q1 of 2015

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)