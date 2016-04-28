April 28 Dynamic Materials Corp :

* Dynamic materials reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $40.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Says Maintaining Our 2016 Full-Year financial forecast

* Dynamic materials corp says further reducing its cost structure to align with continued deterioration in its end markets

* Dynamic materials corp says expects to incur restructuring expenses of up to $1.5 million during remainder of 2016

* Dynamic materials corp says annualized savings associated with restructuring activities are expected to be approximately $750,000