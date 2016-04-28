BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Inphi Corp :
* Q1 revenue $66.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.3 million
* Inphi corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Gaap basis in q1 of 2016 increased to 68.8%, compared with 66.6%
* Inphi corp says revenue is expected to be up 2.8% to 5.8% sequentially in q2 2016, a range of $68.4 million to $70.4 million
* 63.8%
* Gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately 68.0% to 68.5%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $0.02 per diluted share
* Gaap net income in range of $11.9 million to $12.8 million, or $0.27 - $0.29 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $69.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
