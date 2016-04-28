BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Ellie Mae Inc
* Ellie mae reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.84 to $1.92
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.74 to $0.80
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $325 million to $329 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $73.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 to $0.56
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $84 million to $86 million
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $320.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $82.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
