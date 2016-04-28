BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Qlik Technologies Inc :
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $138 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qlik announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.29
* Anticipates total revenue growth of 15% to 17% on a reported and constant currency basis for full year 2016
* Sees q2 total revenue $164.0 million versus $ 168.0 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.01 to $ 0.03
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $704.0 million versus $714.0 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.42 to $ 0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $163.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $698.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
