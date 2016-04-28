April 28 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp :
* Tallgrass Energy announces record first quarter 2016
results and the potential acquisition of a 25 percent interest
in rockies express pipeline by TEP
* Tallgrass Development, Lp has offered to assign rights and
obligations under purchase agreement to a subsidiary of co
* No definitive transaction agreement has been executed yet
* If consummated, expected TEP would purchase 25 percent
interest in rex from Sempra for approximately $440 million
* Management expects potential acquisition would be
immediately accretive to TEP unitholders and TEGP shareholders
* Expects it would raise its distributions over subsequent
quarters of 2016
* Amended its revolving credit facility to increase lender
commitments from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion
* Qtrly diluted net income per common and subordinated unit
$0.35
