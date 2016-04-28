BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc :
* Acadia healthcare reports 27.9% growth in first quarter adjusted EPS to $0.55 on revenue of $616.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.81 to $2.86
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $616.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $607.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
