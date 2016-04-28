BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Aspen Technology Inc :
* Aspen technology announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $119.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Aspen technology inc says Q3 gaap operating margin was 42.5%, compared to 37.5% in Q3 of fiscal 2015
* Aspen technology inc says board of directors approves $400 million expansion of share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
