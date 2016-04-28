Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Digi International Inc :
* Digi International reports second fiscal quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $51 million to $54 million
* Q2 revenue $50.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $49 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $211 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share from continuing opns $0.32 to $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.