BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Columbia Sportswear :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 mid-single-digit percentage net sales growth
* Sees 2016 mid-single-digit percentage increase in operating income to between $254 million and $263 million
* Columbia sportswear company reports record first quarter; net income increases 20 percent on 10 percent net sales growth
* Sees 2016 High Single-Digit percentage increase in net income to between $184 million and $191 million, or about$2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share
* Q1 sales $525.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $494.2 million
* Expects fiscal year 2016 gross margins to improve by up to 30 basis points
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.