April 28 Columbia Sportswear :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 mid-single-digit percentage net sales growth

* Sees 2016 mid-single-digit percentage increase in operating income to between $254 million and $263 million

* Columbia sportswear company reports record first quarter; net income increases 20 percent on 10 percent net sales growth

* Sees 2016 High Single-Digit percentage increase in net income to between $184 million and $191 million, or about$2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share

* Q1 sales $525.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $494.2 million

* Expects fiscal year 2016 gross margins to improve by up to 30 basis points