BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Select Comfort Corp
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.45
* Q1 sales $353 million versus i/b/e/s view $341.6 million
* Select comfort announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Reiterates Full Year 2016 eps outlook of $1.25 to $1.45 per share
* Anticipates 2016 capital expenditures will be approximately $70 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.