Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Groupon Inc :
* Groupon announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.75 billion to $3.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Groupon Inc says affirming fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance of $2.75 billion to $3.05 billion
* Groupon Inc says increased 2016 expected adjusted ebitda range to $85 million to $135 million
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $732 million versus I/B/E/S view $718.4 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $3.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.