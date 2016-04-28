Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Shoretel Inc
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shoretel reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $88 million to $94 million
* Shoretel inc says for q3 of fiscal 2016, total revenue was $85.2 million , compared to $84.7 million in q3 of fiscal 2015
* Q3 revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $96.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.