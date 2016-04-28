Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Cepheid :
* Cepheid reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.51 to $0.57
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $618 million to $635 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.28
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $144.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $140.2 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $622.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.