April 28 Vasco Data Security International Inc :

* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 revenue $46.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vasco data security international inc says gross profit from continuing operations was $33.9 million or 73% of revenue for q1 of 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $217.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S