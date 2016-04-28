Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Vasco Data Security International Inc :
* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $46.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vasco data security international inc says gross profit from continuing operations was $33.9 million or 73% of revenue for q1 of 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $217.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.