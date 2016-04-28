Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Trimble Navigation Ltd :
* Trimble reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13
* Both gaap and non-gaap earnings per share assume approximately 255 million shares outstanding.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $600.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $583 million versus i/b/e/s view $580.4 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.31
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $595 million to $625 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.