Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Greatbatch Inc :
* Sees Q2 revenue $355 million to $360 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Greatbatch reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $331 million versus i/b/e/s view $333.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.35
* Year remains unchanged
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $371.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.