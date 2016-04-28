April 28 Green Bancorp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Green Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
* Qtrly results are clearly being impacted by challenging
energy cycle and duress that it is causing throughout oil patch
* "determined that prudent course of action is to exit
energy lending business and eliminate our energy loan exposure"
* Recorded $16.0 million in provision for loan losses in
quarter; level of allowance for company's energy related loans
is 7%
* Created a "strategic initiative" that we are calling
"managed asset reduction strategy"
