Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Healthways Reports First
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $189.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $185.7 million
* Expect structural reorganization and cost rationalization plan to be complete by end of q3
* Expect annual gross cost savings in 2017 in a range of $40 million to $45 million
* Expect annual gross cost savings in 2017 in a range of $40 million to $45 million
* Affirmed its financial guidance for 2016
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.