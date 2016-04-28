Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Brightcove Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $35.8 million to $36.3 million
* Adjusted EBITDA in q2 is expected to be in range of $800,000 to $1.3 million
* Non-Gaap net income/loss per diluted share is expected to be breakeven to a loss of $0.02 in q2
* Brightcove announces financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $36.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.07 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $145.8 million to $147.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.