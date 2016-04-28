Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Neophotonics Corp :
* Neophotonics reports record first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 20 to 25 percent
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $99.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.6 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.15
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $97 million to $102 million
* Neophotonics Corp Says Full Year Revenue Outlook Revised Upward To 20-25% growth
* Gaap gross margin of 32.8% for quarter
* Gaap gross margin in range of 29% to 31%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $98.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $397.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.