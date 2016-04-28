Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Key Technology Inc
* Key technology announces fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.09
* Net sales for three months ended march 31, 2016 totaled $28.5 million, compared to $21.6 million recorded in corresponding quarter last year
* Key's backlog at end of Q2 of fiscal 2016 was $38.0 million, compared to $32.2 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.