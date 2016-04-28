April 28 Key Technology Inc

* Key technology announces fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Net sales for three months ended march 31, 2016 totaled $28.5 million, compared to $21.6 million recorded in corresponding quarter last year

* Key's backlog at end of Q2 of fiscal 2016 was $38.0 million, compared to $32.2 million one year ago