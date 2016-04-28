April 28 Neustar Inc :
* Neustar reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.06
* Q1 revenue $287.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $288.5
million
* Sees 2016 revenue to range between $1.22 billion to $1.24
billion or growth of 16% to 18% with a midpoint of $1.23 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted net income per share range to remain
between $5.03 to $5.39 or growth of 6% to 13% with a midpoint of
$5.21
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.23, revenue view $1.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
