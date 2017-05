April 28 Reinsurance Group Of America :

* Reinsurance Group Of America Reports First-Quarter results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.17

* Qtrly net premiums of $2.2 million versus $2 million

* "our u.s. Traditional operations reported more consistent results in seasonally weak q1"

* "looking forward, macroeconomic environment remains challenging for global life insurance industry"