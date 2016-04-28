Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Juniper Networks Inc :
* Juniper networks reports preliminary first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $1.098 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* June-quarter revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million
* June-quarter non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50 on a diluted basis
* Sees q2 revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin will be approximately 64%, plus or minus 0.5%
* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50
* Remains constructive on full-year revenue growth for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.