April 28 Northwest Bancshares Inc :
* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. To acquire $1.7 billion in
deposits and 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York
* Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per
share by approximately 25% in 2017
* Northwest's intends to replace $715 million of long-term
debt with lower cost deposits
* Transaction has received approvals from each party's board
of directors
* In addition to receiving about $1.0 billion in cash from
deal, co will acquire $511 million of performing business and
consumer loans
* Northwest was advised by investment banking firm of
Boenning & scattergood and law firm of Luse Gorman, Pc
