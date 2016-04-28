BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Synaptics Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.21
* Synaptics reports results for third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 revenue $402.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.4 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $300 million to $340 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $478.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.