* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $367.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.8 million
* Matthews international reports earnings for fiscal 2016
second quarter
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says effective April 26, 2016, company entered into an
amendment to its domestic credit facility
* Amended facility increases total borrowing capacity from
$900 million to $1.15 billion through addition of $250 million
5-year term loan
* Says amendment extends maturity of facility to April 2021
* Says integrations of SGK and Aurora remain on track
