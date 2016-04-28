April 28 Kite Realty Group Trust :
* Property net operating income by 3.4%
* Q1 FFO per share $0.51
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.02 to $2.08
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kite Realty Group Trust Reports First Quarter Results;
Grows Same-Same-Property noi, which includes 102 retail
operating properties, increased 3.4% in q1 of 2016
