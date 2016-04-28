Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :
* Q1 sales $20.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $108 million to $115 million
* Tandem diabetes care reports first quarter 2016 financial results and updates 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 sales up 48 to 58 percent
* Fy2016 revenue view $108.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-2.17, revenue view $108.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 operating margin is now estimated to be in range of negative 52 percent to negative 62 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.