April 28 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
:
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* The hartford reports first quarter 2016 core earnings of
$0.95 per diluted share and net income of $0.79 per diluted
share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hartford financial qtrly book value per diluted share,
excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was $44.27, a
1% increase from dec. 31, 2015
* Q1 net investment income $696 million versus $809
million last year
* Hartford financial services group inc qtrly earned
premiums $3.4 billion versus $3.32 billion last year
