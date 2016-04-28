April 28 Range Resources Corp :

* Sees q1 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Range announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.55

* Range resources corp says existing $3 billion bank credit facility borrowing base unanimously reaffirmed by all 29 banks

* Says Q1 Marcellus Production Up 17% Over Prior-Year quarter

* Q1 average natural gas price, before all hedging settlements, was $1.68 per mcf

* Range is on target with its $495 million capital budget for 2016

* Company expects to average three rigs running throughout 2016.

* Range resources corp says existing $3 billion borrowing base and $2 billion commitment amount under bank credit facility unanimously reaffirmed by lenders

* Range resources corp says gaap revenues for q1 of 2016 totaled $331 million, 28% decrease compared to q1 2015

* Non-Gaap revenues for q1 2016 totaled $354 million, 19% decrease compared to q1 2015

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Production for entire 2016 year has been increased to high-end of previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe per day

* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1,410 mmcfe per day with 32% to 35% liquids

