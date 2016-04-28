BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Baidu Inc :
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 21.3 to 24.2 percent
* Total revenues in q1 of 2016 were rmb15.821 billion ( $2.454 billion ), a 31.2% year-over-year increase
* Baidu inc says diluted earnings attributable to baidu per ads for q1 of 2016 were rmb5.38 ($0.84)
* Online marketing revenues for q1 of 2016 were rmb14.931 billion ( $2.316 billion ), representing a 19.3% increase
* Baidu announces first quarter 2016 results
* Says Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ads for q1 of 2016 were rmb6.80 ($1.06)
* Q1 traffic acquisition cost as a component of cost of revenues was rmb2.233 billion, representing 14.1% of total revenues, as compared to 13.5%
* Baidu inc says William Decker will step down from company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
