April 28 Territorial Bancorp Inc

* Territorial bancorp inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 rose to $14.50 million, from $13.77 million for three months ended march 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41