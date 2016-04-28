April 28 Chemtura Corp :
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.46 from continuing operations
* Chemtura reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales $414 million
* Chemtura corp says managed basis earnings from continuing
operations was $0.45 per diluted share for q1 of 2016
* "over next two quarters, we expect to deliver
profitability at approximately same level as we have this
quarter"
* "anticipate working capital reductions in second half of
2016"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $435.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)