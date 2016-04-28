Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 CubeSmart :
* Store NOI increases 12.9%
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.36 to $1.40
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Same-Store occupancy averaged 91.9% during quarter
* Increasing midpoint of full-year guidance ranges for same-store operating metrics and ffo per share
* Sees Q2 ffo per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.34 to $ 0.35
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.