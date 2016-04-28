BRIEF-British Land says FY underlying profit up 7.4 pct to 390 mln stg
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
April 28 Conifer Holdings Inc :
* Conifer holdings reports preliminary 2016 first quarter results
* Sees q1 2016 loss per share $0.28
* Conifer holdings inc says gross premiums increased 20% and net premiums written increased 61% for 2016 q1 compared to same period in 2015
* Says Expect Impact Of Losses From Our Run-Off personal auto business to continue to abate in future quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
* Announces simultaneous exchange and completion of contracts for disposal of uplands business park in Walthamstow, e17, for 50 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: