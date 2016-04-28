April 28 Conifer Holdings Inc :

* Conifer holdings reports preliminary 2016 first quarter results

* Sees q1 2016 loss per share $0.28

* Conifer holdings inc says gross premiums increased 20% and net premiums written increased 61% for 2016 q1 compared to same period in 2015

* Says Expect Impact Of Losses From Our Run-Off personal auto business to continue to abate in future quarters