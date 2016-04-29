MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Active Growth Capital Inc :
* Active Growth Capital enters into option and JV on Muscovite and pepidolite pegmatite properties and announces private placement
* Option agreement grants co option to earn undivided 50% interest in muscov project
* 50% interest in muscov project is in consideration for co issuing 1.5 million shares and granting a 2% production royalty interest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP