April 28 West Marine Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.7 percent

* West marine reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $130.4 million

* West Marine Inc says Q1 gross margin expanded to 25.2 percent of revenue compared to 21.2% during same period in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $124.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated 2016 guidance of total revenue growth in 1% to 4% range and pre-tax profit growth of 50% over 2015 full-year results

* FY2016 revenue view $720.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S